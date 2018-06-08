England 2-0 Costa Rica: 5 things we learned

REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

That's it. England's preparations are done.

A stunning goal from Marcus Rashford and Danny Welbeck's 16th goal in 39 international games sealed a second victory out of two for England, running out comfortable 2-0 winners against a jaded looking Costa Rica at Elland Road.

There was plenty to feel optimistic about ahead of England's World Cup campaign, with the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Fabian Delph and Marcus Rashford all impressing.

Despite 63% possession, however, England could not convert more of their six efforts on target. Nonetheless, the Three Lions' performance was underpinned by youthful enthusiasm, energy and long-gone directness, not seen in recent years.﻿

Gareth Southgate and his side will fly out to Russia over the weekend, with decisions still to be made for the Three Lions' group opener against Tunisia on June 18th.

What would Southgate have learned from this final warm-up match? RealSport take a look.