Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor – Release date, Trailer, Storyline, New adventures, Skyrim, Antiquities system & everything else there is to know

In the backend of 2019, we were teased that Elder Scrolls Online will take players back to Skyrim, and it turns out that the whole Western region of the province is being added.

The new Chapter coming to Elder Scrolls Online has just been announced, and it will be titled Greymoor.

Just like in the previous chapter, Elsweyr, we are being promised a year-long adventure with plenty of DLC.

Release date

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor will release for PC on May 18, with Xbox One and PS4 owners receiving it a couple of weeks later, on June 2.

Pre-order is already available, and there are plenty of editions to choose from.

Trailer

An announcement trailer recently released for Elder Scrolls Online, so check it out below!

New adventures

In The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor, ESO’s newest Chapter, you must defend the besieged Nords and uncover the evil behind this monstrous resurgence.

FUS RO DAH: The new chapter will feature new delves, public dungeons, and stand-alone quests

There will be a new zone to explore in Western Skyrim, where the gothic main storyline ties into the darker side of Skyrim.

Elder Scrolls Online will also feature a new 12-player trial, called Kyne’s Aegis, as well as new delves, public dungeons and stand-alone quests.

Explore Skyrim

In Greymoor, players can return to the snow-swept home of the Nords and explore the region of Western Skyrim.

BRRR: Skyrim's snowy western region will be filled with new adventures

Currently, in Elder Scrolls Online, players can roam around along Skyrim’s eastern zones of Eastmarch, Bleakrock, and the Rift.

In this new Chapter, players will get to explore the western side of the province, including the city of Solitude and the darkest depths of Blackreach (the underground civilization).

As you venture across this new zone, players will encounter the Nords that live there and discover a host of interesting side quests.

This should keep us busy until Elder Scrolls 6 finally releases!

Storyline

As part of the Dark Heart of Skyrim adventure, Greymoor’s main story continues the ominous narrative that begins in the Harrowstorm DLC dungeon pack.

FLY: This shot was taken from the last Elder Scrolls Chapter: Elsweyr

In this latest Chapter, you must investigate the evil behind the supernatural storms that have swept across the region.

While Greymoor’s main story is part of the year-long tale, you don’t need to have completed the Harrowstorm DLC to follow and enjoy the adventure.

How you choose to experience Tamriel is completely up to you!

Antiquities System

The new Chapter also features the all-new antiquities system.

This in-game activity allows you to uncover lost artefacts scattered across Tamriel, allowing players to scry the location of ancient relics and excavate them via a series of new minigames.

Tamriel’s hidden past is yours to discover.