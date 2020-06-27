[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
News

Dr Disrespect reportedly Banned from Twitch: Latest News

The popular streamer has been reportedly banned from the streaming service.

by Ramzi Musa Jun 27, 2020
 

Dr disrespect banned

One of Twitch’s popular streamers has reportedly received a ban from Twitch. While the full details are yet to emerge, here is what we know so far.

Dr Disrespect Reportedly Banned from Twitch

Dr. Disrespect, who is also known as Guy Beahm has more than four million followers and an exclusive deal with Twitch.

The ban was reportedly handed to him on Friday, June 26.

Reliable esports insider Rod ‘slasher’ Breslau tweeted to say that Dr Disrespect’s ban was permanent. The tweet can be viewed below.

Twitter post
WHAT WAS THE CAUSE? Why was Dr Disrespect banned on Twitch?

It is not confirmed as to whether the ban is permanent or not.

Guy Beahm has seemingly been caught up in controversy in the past, a recent example being in 2019’s E3 where his actions appeared to have seen him receive a temporary suspension by Twitch.

For more on this story as it continues, be sure to check back in with us.

Written by Ramzi Musa

