The return of Dr Disrespect? Latest News, Rumours, and more

Will we see the popular streamer back in the saddle anytime soon? Here’s what we know so far…

Popular streamer Dr Disrespect became a huge source of attention sometime ago, after he was banned from Twitch.

However, since then there has been relative silence from the Dr Disrespect camp itself, especially the reason behind his ban.

We’re here to give you all the latest news, rumours and more on what could be the return to streaming for Dr Disrespect himself.

Latest News – Dr Disrespect adds join button to his YouTube Channel

Rod Breslau AKA Slasher, tweeted the below post which explains that Dr Disrespect added a $4.99 join button to his YouTube channel.

There was also an Instagram live playing a parody news report, ending in saying “DrDisrespect may return to streaming as soon as today”

Naturally this has sent fans into a bit of frenzy, and we’re all glued to our screens to see if Dr Disrespect will, in fact, return to streaming today.

Why was Dr Disrespect banned from Twitch?

To this date, it still hasn’t been confirmed as to why Dr Disrespect was banned from Twitch.

You can read all about what happened when the news hit below.

READ MORE: Why was Dr Disrespect banned from Twitch?

When will we next hear from Dr Disrespect?

We’re predicting that we could hear something more from Dr Disrespect as early as today, so make sure to check back in with us!