Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Lineups, preview & prediction 3/5/18

The Cavs (36-26) were torched for a season high-tying 19 3-pointers by Denver in their 126-117 home loss Saturday night. It marked the 50th time in 62 games they have allowed at least ten 3-pointers in a game, and they are 28-22 in such contests.

The loss overshadowed LeBron James' 13th triple-double of the season, tying a career high, in which he finished with 25 points, 15 assists and ten rebounds. It was his third triple-double in the last five games, and while the Cavaliers shot 52.3 percent, the Nuggets did them better from both 3-point range (54.3) and overall (54.7).

Detroit, meanwhile, are making things hard on themselves as they try to catch Miami for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons (29-34) fell four games behind the Heat with 19 to play after a 105-96 road loss that capped an empty two-game trip to Florida.

Blake Griffin had 31 points and Andre Drummond added 22 and 18 rebounds, but they got little help as their teammates made a combined 18 of 52 shots, including four of 18 from 3-point range. The Pistons have dropped nine of their last 11 games following a five-game winning streak that coincided with the acquisition of Griffin from the Los Angeles Clippers.