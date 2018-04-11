Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Lineups, preview & prediction 4/11/18

Both teams have identical 46-35 records, so this contest is for all intents and purposes, a play-in game. The tiebreakers come into play for the victors, who could be seeded as high as fifth if the Jazz lose their final two games since there are potentially four teams who can finish 47-35.

Denver have won six in a row to create this scenario, including a 100-96 win at home over Minnesota last Thursday. The Nuggets stifled Portland 88-82 on Monday night, allowing just 13 fourth-quarter points while center Nikola Jokic had 15 points, 11 assists and 20 rebounds for his tenth triple-double of the season.

The Timberwolves, who have not been to the postseason since reaching the Western Conference finals in 2004, regrouped from that loss at Denver to post back-to-back wins and are coming off a 113-94 victory over Memphis on Monday night.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 18 rebounds for his NBA-leading 67th double-double while Jeff Teague added 24 points, eight assists and five steals as the Timberwolves improved to 20-4 when holding opponents under 100 points.