Denmark 0-0 France: 5 things we learned

Reuters/GLEB GARANICH

There have been many entertaining matches thrown up in Russia already this summer but this was not one of them.

A draw was enough to see both sides safely through Group C with France the team pinned to its summit. Denmark could have taken this advantage away from Didier Deschamps side with a victory, however, this never looked likely given the overly cautious approach taken by Åge Hareide’s Danes.

Only Nabil Fekir briefly managed to break the monotony, the substitutes 81st minute shot raising eyebrows as it arrowed in towards goal from outside the area. But while there was little excitement, what can be taken away from this encounter?