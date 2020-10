REUTERS/Phil Noble

With the never-ending trundle of the media's narrative cycle, you arrive at the end of a Premier League season with a 380-game fatigue.

At this point, it's hard to distinguish the good from the bad, the bad from the boring, and the boring from the non-descript.

However, it would be wrong to presume that this means that the Premier League has been devoid of any moments of real excitement.

Here are five of our favourite moments from the competition this time around...