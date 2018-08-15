Crystal Palace: 3 ways they could line up in the Premier League this season

Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

After signing a new two-year contract at the club on Friday, Roy Hodgson was still smiling as his side started their new campaign with a professional 2-0 over new boys Fulham. Goals in each half by Jeffrey Schlupp and Wilfried Zaha started their new season off with a solid three points.

Hodgson stuck with his favoured 4-4-2 formation with a familiar-looking side from the one that ended the 2017/18 season unbeaten in six matches (W4, D2).

However, new additions — such as Max Meyer and Cheikhou Kouyate — could potentially see Hodgson ruffle his feathers and change his tactics in order to fit the personnel he has on offer at Selhurst Park.

Meyer was reported to be lacking match fitness so missed out, with other new signing Kouyate not featuring from the bench. However, once Hodgson's squad understands their specific roles within the team, there could be a new look style under the former England manager, which could possess a greater attacking threat.

Here are three potential line ups that could feature in South London: