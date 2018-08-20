Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks vs North Queensland Cowboys: Five things we learned

The Sharks have accounted for a plucky Cowboys outfit to eventually prevail 28-16, and maintained their quest for a top 4 finish. In seeing off the challenge of the Cows, the Sharkies overcame multiple injuries to key players, and were inspired by a fired up Andrew Fifita, as they capitalised on having the advantage of an additional man for the remaining five minutes.

For the Cowboys, the absence of key forward proved telling, as they find themselves back at the bottom of the ladder. It wasn’t quite the Sydney farewell that Johnathan Thurston was hoping for in his final match in the nation’s largest city, and they face a do or die match next week against fellow strugglers, the Eels in Townsville. Here are five things we learned from the match: