Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks vs Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles: Five things we learned

The Sea Eagles have claimed a valuable and thrilling victory over the Sharks, in a match which went into golden point. The men from the northern beaches scored yet another victory over the Sharks in the contest dubbed the Battle of the Beaches, as they continue to be a bogey team over the men from the Sutherland Shire. The loss has dealt a blow to the Sharks’ top 4 hopes, while the Sea Eagles took a valuable step towards avoiding the dreaded wooden spoon. Here are five things we learned from the match: