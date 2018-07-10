Croatia vs England: Where the game will be won and lost

REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Both Croatia and England find themselves in unfamiliar territory, with England's last semi-final appearance coming 28 years ago at Italia 90, whilst Croatia finished third in 1998.

However, Gareth Southgate's mantra of 'one game at a time' has seemingly taken the pressure off his Lions - or ensured that the only pressure on them is positive - and nothing will change ahead of their chance to reach their first final since 1966.

Whilst Croatia are a strong in a collective sense, it's a case of England exploiting flaws in their system and taking advantage of individual superiority in certain positions.

Here, we preview Wednesday's semi-final and highlight where the game can be won and lost.