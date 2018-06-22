Argentina 0-3 Croatia: 5 things we learned as La Albiceleste crumble

REUTERS/Murad Sezer

The faces in the crowd said it all.

After two games of the 2018 World Cup, Argentina are on the cusp of a humiliating exit.

Despite having some early chances, Argentina never grew into the game and their illustrious performance was compounded by Willy Caballero's mistake, which saw Ante Rebic volley beyond him to give Croatia the lead.

Captain Luka Modric's sumptuous curling effort made it three, whilst Ivan Rakitic put the game beyond doubt with a late tap-in, though Argentina never realistically looked like scoring.

This disastrous 3-0 defeat to Croatia sees La Albiceleste now marooned in third, just a point ahead of Nigeria having played a game more.

Here are five things we learned.