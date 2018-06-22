header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

22 Jun 2018

Argentina 0-3 Croatia: 5 things we learned as La Albiceleste crumble

Argentina 0-3 Croatia: 5 things we learned as La Albiceleste crumble

Argentina are on the verge of an embarrassingly early exit after a desperate night in Nizhny Novgorod.

Jump To

REUTERS/Murad Sezer

The faces in the crowd said it all.

After two games of the 2018 World Cup, Argentina are on the cusp of a humiliating exit.

Despite having some early chances, Argentina never grew into the game and their illustrious performance was compounded by Willy Caballero's mistake, which saw Ante Rebic volley beyond him to give Croatia the lead.

Captain Luka Modric's sumptuous curling effort made it three, whilst Ivan Rakitic put the game beyond doubt with a late tap-in, though Argentina never realistically looked like scoring.

This disastrous 3-0 defeat to Croatia sees La Albiceleste now marooned in third, just a point ahead of Nigeria having played a game more.

Here are five things we learned.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy