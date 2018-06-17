Costa Rica 0-1 Serbia: 5 things we learned

REUTERS/Michael Dalder

In what was an intriguing encounter on paper, Serbia ended up eking out a 1-0 win against Costa Rica in the first fixture of Sunday's World Cup tranche.

While there were chances for both sides - with Costa Rica having a good case to have created the better ones - it was a moment of brilliance from Aleksandar Kolarov that decided the game.

Arrowing a free kick from distance in the first half, Kolarov's goal ended up being the difference between the two teams.

Here are five things we learned from the game: