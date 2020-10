REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Japan’s heads may have dropped a little when they were drawn against Colombia in Group H of this summer’s World Cup.

The two sides met at the same stage four years ago, Los Cafeteros cruising to a 4-1 victory.

Japan left Brazil with just one point to their name while Colombia went all the way the quarter-finals, eventually finishing fifth.

As the teams square up again, what can we look forward to from Tuesday’s clash?