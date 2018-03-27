Chelsea's 5 most important games this season

(Photo credit: Russell Trebor)

What a difference a year can make in football.

This time last year, Chelsea were well on their way to a Premier League title. Fast forward to the present and Antonio Conte's men find themselves off the pace in the race for top four, out of the Champions League and with only a semifinal place in the FA Cup to salvage their season with.

Where did it all go wrong? There are a number of answers to this question - both on-field and off-field - but one of those reasons is that Chelsea are no longer the tactical force they were last year.

Here are five games which have proved fundamental as Chelsea have slowly slipped down the Premier League standings.