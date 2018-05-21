header decal
21 May 2018

Chelsea vs Manchester Utd: 5 things we learned from the FA Cup Final

Back-to-back FA Cup finalists Chelsea lifted this year's trophy in what could be Antonio Conte's final game as manager.

REUTERS/David Klein

Jose Mourinho was left empty-handed in his second season for the first-ever time in his career as Eden Hazard's first half penalty proved decisive in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Hazard darted past England centre-back Phil Jones towards the near post of David de Gea's goal, perhaps emblematic of what may follow when England play Belgium at the World Cup, before being brought down by Jones' mistimed tackle.

Alexis Sanchez had a goal ruled out by VAR for offside, whilst midfielder Paul Pogba wasted the Red Devils' best chance of the game when he headed wide from an unmarked position in the centre of the box.

RealSport look at five things we learned from a dull final at Wembley.

