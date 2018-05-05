header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

05 May 2018

Chelsea vs Liverpool: 5 things to look forward to

Chelsea vs Liverpool: 5 things to look forward to

Liverpool can seal their top four place if they avoid defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Jump To

(Photo Credit: Reuters/John Sibley)

A point at Stamford Bridge would all but confirm Liverpool's place in the Champions League again next season. It would allow Jurgen Klopp to rest and rotate next weekend against Brighton, with nothing at stake in Liverpool's final match. 

After a gruelling match midweek in Rome, the German coach might opt to make changes but is expected to field a strong line-up. Joel Matip, Emre Can and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be absent, while Joe Gomez and Adam Lallana are doubtful to make the squad. David Luiz is Chelsea's only absentee.

Here are five things to look forward to:

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy