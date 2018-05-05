Chelsea vs Liverpool: 5 things to look forward to

(Photo Credit: Reuters/John Sibley)

A point at Stamford Bridge would all but confirm Liverpool's place in the Champions League again next season. It would allow Jurgen Klopp to rest and rotate next weekend against Brighton, with nothing at stake in Liverpool's final match.

After a gruelling match midweek in Rome, the German coach might opt to make changes but is expected to field a strong line-up. Joel Matip, Emre Can and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be absent, while Joe Gomez and Adam Lallana are doubtful to make the squad. David Luiz is Chelsea's only absentee.

Here are five things to look forward to: