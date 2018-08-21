Chelsea: Sarri is already bringing a new confidence to Stamford Bridge

REUTERS/Andrew Yates

After Chelsea lost their final game of last season 3-0 away at Newcastle, missing out on Champions League football by five points, there was little to be excited about around Stamford Bridge.

While Antonio Conte lifting the FA Cup did soften the blow, it didn't cover what had been a disappointing year. 12 months of constantly criticizing Roman Abramovich's transfer policy and isolating the likes of Diego Costa and David Luiz, even two trophies in two years couldn't save Conte's job.The relationship ended so badly that both parties are currently involved in a messy court case.

Few would have expected the immediate job Maurizio Sarri would have done in repairing those wounds. Winning their two opening games of the new campaign, the former Napoli boss appears to be giving the fans in West London a reason to believe that this could be an exciting season.

So how is Sarri improving the atmosphere in SW6?