Chelsea: Is Eden Hazard itching for a move to Real Madrid?

Silly season may have been replaced by the World Cup, but that doesn’t stop the occasional big transfer rumour hitting news websites.

27-year-old Eden Hazard is reportedly ready to turn down a £340,000 per week contract at Chelsea to try to force a move to Real Madrid according to TalkSport.

This will surely have Chelsea fans squirming as they will need their talisman to stay if they are to compete again for the Premier League.

Hazard has just two years remaining on his contract and Chelsea may consider selling the winger if he does not want to stay as they will risk losing him on a cut-price deal in the future.

It could also have ramifications elsewhere as Real Madrid may be shopping some of their other attacking players to fund/find room for Hazard in their side.

What has Hazard said?

There is no smoke without fire, and Hazard has continually tipped petrol on these rumours by refusing to dispel them.

Last time he was asked about Real Madrid he said:

“Real Madrid could interest me, everyone knows it, if they want me they know what they have to do.

“If I have a good World Cup, things will be easier, but going to Madrid for the sake of it, no.“Saying ‘I’m off’ would be too easy, that’s why first I want to see what happens to Chelsea next season.”

Does that sound like a player fully committed to the Chelsea cause? Hazard is clearly keeping his options open.

How much would he cost?

In this day and age, it is almost impossible to predict transfer fees. While £100 million + transfers are not normal by any stretch of the imagination, they are becoming increasingly common.

Philippe Coutinho left Liverpool in January to join Barcelona for a fee of £105 million. Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona last summer for a fee of over £200 million.

Where does Hazard fit into that? Probably more towards the Coutinho number and Chelsea can certainly command a figure north of £100 million.

But with Real Madrid’s reported interest in Neymar, their want to keep Cristiano Ronaldo, Marco Asensio and Isco it is hard to envisage them fitting them all together nicely.

Could these Hazard rumours act as a negotiating tool between them and PSG for Neymar? Could they also help Hazard get a better contract at Chelsea? Possibly.

One thing is for certain though, Hazard and Chelsea are in for some tough negotiations as they try to find a resolution that suits all parties.

