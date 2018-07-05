Chelsea: Gonzalo Higuain linked with £53m move to Stamford Bridge

Reuters/JORGE SILVA

Italian website Sport Mediaset are reporting today that Chelsea are close to making an agreement with Juventus over the transfer of striker Gonzalo Higuain.

Sarri has a history with Higuain as he managed him during the 2015-16 season. Higuain arguably recorded his best personal season at Napoli that year as he netted 36 goals in just 35 Serie A games.

Juventus are reportedly in talks with Real Madrid over the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, so it is reasonable to assume that Higuain would be on the market to free up space in the squad and to help fund that transfer.

But who is the Chelsea manager?

Yes, here we are, with just over a month until the Premier League kicks off again. Chelsea still have no idea who their manager will be as Antonio Conte is technically still the manager despite consistent reports saying he is leaving his position.

Reuters/MATTHEW CHILDS

Chelsea are still trying to appoint Sarri, but are yet to seal the deal for him to take over at the Bridge. This internal turmoil could derail Chelsea’s pre-season plans and gives the club little time to bring in players because of the change to the deadline in the Premier League.

Roman Abramovich ought to get this manager mess sorted or Chelsea risk being unprepared for the season ahead.

What would Higuain bring?

If Chelsea do hire Sarri, then signing Higuain would be a masterstroke. The two worked together superbly at Napoli and nearly won Serie A that season.

At a cost of £53 million for a player who is now into his 30s, the transfer could be seen as a risk. However, Chelsea are in desperate need of firepower after Diego Costa left the club and Alvaro Morata failed to live up to his price tag last season.

Reuters/TORU HANAI

Higuain is a proven goalscorer in Europe and has scored goals everywhere he has played. Last year was a down year for the Argentine Striker as he failed to register a goal every other game for the first time since the 2012-13 season at Real Madrid.

A disappointing World Cup may also have alarm bells ringing for Chelsea fans, but in this current transfer market, it is hard to find players who can score goals.

Higuain has made a career out of scoring and Chelsea are relying on him returning to his Napoli form to help fire them back into Premier League contention.

Would this be a good signing for Chelsea? Let us know in the comments below!