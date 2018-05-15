Chelsea: Could Mauro Icardi end Chelsea's run of striker blues?

Reuters/STEFANO RELLANDINI

So the merry-go-round continues. A topsy-turvy season from Antonio Conte's Chelsea has left questions over the squad's depth and competence, with the transfer window allowing the powers that be at Stamford Bridge the chance to rebuild.

The Blues have struggled in all departments of the pitch at some point this season, however, once again Chelsea's frontline have failed to deliver the kind of season that could translate into title-winning form.

Diego Costa left a huge hole in the squad after his departure last summer; Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi have struggled to fill that void, with Olivier Giroud salvaging some form after a January arrival.

After a blistering season in Italy, attention is turning to Argentine striker Mauro Icardi and a possible move to the Premier League.

With reports surfacing that Inter Milan may be looking to sell the 25-year-old striker in order to balance the books this summer, Chelsea will keep a close eye on the movements of the striker.

The Blues spent a record £58 million on Alvaro Morata last summer, however, the Spanish striker has struggled to nail down his place in Conte's side after mixed form since the turn of the year.

Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud will be options for Chelsea ahead of the next campaign; whether Chelsea's board will be willing to spend big on another striker is the biggest stumbling block regarding Icardi's potential arrival at Stamford Bridge next year.

Speaking to ﻿Sky Sport Italia﻿, Icardi stated "If it's good for the team that I stay, then I'll stay, otherwise I will leave. I always do what is best for the club and the team. When the season ends, we'll talk to the club and see what is best for them."

With 28 league goals in Serie A this campaign, Icardi has shown his capabilities in front of goal; with his Inter side unlikely to reach the Champions League next season it may make sense for 'El niño del partido' to move on.

If so, what would Icardi bring to the Premier League?