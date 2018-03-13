Chelsea: 5 ways they can beat Barcelona

(Photo credit: Eduardo Zarate)

"I’ve never trained tactically as much as I have at Chelsea.”

For a man that has worked under Pep Guardiola and Vicente del Bosque, that was quite the statement. But Cesc Fabregas’ comments to MARCA highlight that, perhaps more than any other coach in Europe, Antonio Conte has the tactical wherewithal to get something from the Camp Nou on Wednesday.

The first leg of this finely-poised encounter ended 1-1 at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea were the better team then, with Barcelona prevented from even registering a shot on target in a suffocating display from the home side.

The pitch in Barcelona is far bigger though and the arena much more intimidating. If the Blues are to get anything from this game, they must do the following five things.