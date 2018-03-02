Chelsea: 5 things Conte should do to beat Manchester City

(Photo credit: Nazionale Calcio)

With the title race now finished, the focus the leagues’ supporting dramas intensify.

﻿Chelsea, well-beaten by Manchester United a week ago, head back to the Cottonpolis for an eye-watering clash against the Champions-elect.

Manchester City go into Sunday’s game intent on maintaining their winning form. Provided results go their way, they could claim the trophy against their bitter city rivals on April 7th.

The game at the Etihad, however, sees Guardiola face his only rival for the leagues’ most tactically-adept manager.

The latest example of Antonio Conte’s tactical nous arrived in the Champions League, with his Chelsea side unlucky to draw against a Barcelona team that they had shut-down brilliantly for 90 minutes.

Chelsea can beat Manchester City, if they do the following five things.