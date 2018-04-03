Chelsea 1-3 Tottenham: Five things we learned

Chelsea put in a strong first-half performance against Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.

They dominated proceedings and were good value for their lead when Alvaro Morata headed into an open net, after Hugo Lloris failed to claim a cross.

Antonio Conte's side could have considered themselves unlucky to go into the break level after Christian Eriksen's howitzer of a shot bamboozled stand-in goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

However, the second half belonged to Tottenham. They wrestled control in midfield and created a number of chances. Both goals were finished off well by Dele Alli.

Here are five things we learned: