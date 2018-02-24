News 24 Feb 2018 Carabao Cup: Arsenal vs Manchester City - Lineups, Preview and Prediction Arsenal and Manchester City will lock horns at Wembley this weekend in a bid to take ownership of the Carabao Cup. Jump To 16:30 GMT, Sunday 25th February, Wembley Stadium (London, England), Sky Sports Last Time Out Arsenal Lineup Manchester City Lineup Key Battle: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) vs John Stones (Manchester City) Talking Points Prediction: Arsenal 1-2 Manchester City 16:30 GMT, Sunday 25th February, Wembley Stadium (London, England), Sky SportsLast Time OutArsenal LineupManchester City LineupKey Battle: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) vs John Stones (Manchester City)Talking PointsPrediction: Arsenal 1-2 Manchester City