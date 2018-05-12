In what was a crisp Autumn evening with a wintery feel about it, the Bulldogs triumphed 20-12 over their bitter rivals, the Eels. This result improves the Dogs’ record to three wins and seven losses, while consigning the Eels to their eighth loss for the season. This victory sees the Dogs leapfrog the Cowboys into 12th spot. Here are five things we learned from the match:
12 May 2018
Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs vs Parramatta Eels: Five things we learned
The Bulldogs have accounted for the Eels in a scrappy end-to-end battle between the two traditional rivals.
