header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

12 May 2018

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs vs Parramatta Eels: Five things we learned

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs vs Parramatta Eels: Five things we learned

The Bulldogs have accounted for the Eels in a scrappy end-to-end battle between the two traditional rivals.

Jump To

In what was a crisp Autumn evening with a wintery feel about it, the Bulldogs triumphed 20-12 over their bitter rivals, the Eels. This result improves the Dogs’ record to three wins and seven losses, while consigning the Eels to their eighth loss for the season. This victory sees the Dogs leapfrog the Cowboys into 12th spot. Here are five things we learned from the match:

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy