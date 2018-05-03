header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

03 May 2018

Canberra Raiders vs Gold Coast Titans: Lineups, preview and prediction

Canberra Raiders vs Gold Coast Titans: Lineups, preview and prediction

GIO Stadium, Canberra, Saturday 5th May 2018, 3:00pm AEST.

Jump To
link decal

Overview

link decal

Recent meetings

link decal

Selected teams

link decal

The facts that matter

link decal

Prediction

Overview

Kicking off the start of three Saturday games the Raiders take on the Titans with both sides desperately seeking the two points. Both sides have experienced up and down starts and neither has given viewers a clear idea of their potential this season.

The Raiders have sparked life into their season with three wins from four to climb to 11th on the ladder, one win outside the top 8. Ricky Stuart has tinkered with his side however he seems to have now settled with Papalii, Sezer and Austin all starting the last two weeks in a row and finally showing form reminiscent of 2016. 

The Gold Coast Titans have lost their last three in a row and have dropped below a Raiders side they beat in Round 1, overturning an 18-0 deficit. Kane Elgey was dropped last week and Bryce Cartwright the man to fill the void has been under siege this season, however, he was part of a  strong teams performance, cruelled by a late field goal, as they nearly snatched defeat at the death. Brennan has instilled a fighting spirit within his side however without a serious partner for Taylor the Titans have struggled. 

Recent meetings

Round 1, 2018: Gold Coast Titans def. Canberra Raiders 30-28 at Cbus Super Stadium

Round 6, 2017: Canberra Raiders def. Gold Coast Titans 42-16 at Cbus Super Stadium

Round 16, 2016: Canberra Raiders def. Gold Coast Titans 30-22 at Cbus Super Stadium

Round 4, 2016: Gold Coast Titans def. Canberra Raiders 24-20 at GIO Stadium

Round 24, 2015: Gold Coast Titans def. Canberra Raiders 28-12 at Cbus Super Stadium

Always a high-scoring affair when these two meet, Gold Coast with three wins to the Raiders two from their head to head last five games. The Raiders will be glad to see this one played at home in Canberra with most of these clashes of late played in the Gold Coast and the cold weather may factor into this one. 

Selected teams

Canberra Raiders Gold Coast Titans
1Jack WightonMichael Gordon
2Nick CotricAnthony Don
3Jarrod CrokerBrendan Elliot
4Joseph LeiluaKonrad Hurrell
5Jordan RapanaPhillip Sami
6Blake AustinBryce Cartwright
7Aidan SezerAshley Taylor
8Iosia SoliolaJarrod Wallace
9Siliva HaviliMitch Rein
10Junior PauloRyan James
11Joseph TapineKevin Proctor
12Elliott WhiteheadWill Matthews
13Josh PapaliiJai Arrow
Interchange
14Ata HinganoMax King
15Shannon BoydJack Stockwell
16Luke BatemanKeegan Hipgrave
17Dunamis LuiRyan Simpkins
Reserves
18Liam KnightLeilani Latu
19Michael OldfieldMoeaki Fotuaika
20Brad AbbeyBrenko Lee
21Jack MurchieKane Elgey

The facts that matter

Canberra Raiders

Their defence the last week and the last month has stepped up in tandem with their outside backs running game. Against the Cowboys last week the Raiders defended set after set on their line and then surged upfield with Rapana, Leilua, Croker, Wighton and Cotric exposing the Cowboys forward pack, dashing from dummy half. Should they continue this expect the Titans to be on the back foot and without a gluttony of players that can wrestle back the momentum, they will be up against it. 

At the beginning of the season, the Raiders had too many individuals trying to win the match for them. Over recent weeks Sezer has taken control of the side, which has shifted the mindset of the players to stick to their role to gel under the game-plan. It has reaped the intended rewards and they now possess an instructor in Sezer in which to build their game around. 

Gold Coast Titans

Ashley Taylor has had most probably his most quiet start to a season and needs to stand up with a rookie half beside him. Cartwright needs Taylor to direct the side for Cartwright to play off the cuff as he knows so well how to do. Resigned to the club until 2021 Taylor needs to command the respect of his peers and galvanise a side with the potential to sneak into the top 8.

The emergence of Jai Arrow has seen Ryan James and Kevin Proctor take somewhat of a backseat this season, neither producing the form they're capable of. If the Titans forward pack can aim up their size and ability should trouble and slow down a few big boppers from the Canberra side. 

Prediction

﻿Neither side has put together a solid 80 minutes performance, however, provided both do on Saturday I see the Raiders coming away with the victory. This game could make or break either sides finals destiny and so expect two fired up outfits. 

The Raiders defence last week albeit against a stagnant Cowboys attack was staunch and unrelenting, replicate that this weekend and they will come away with the two points, Raiders by 8.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy