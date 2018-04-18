Burnley vs Chelsea: 3 Key Battles

(Photo credit: Aleksandr Osipov)

Tottenham's draw against Brighton on Wednesday night gave Chelsea a glimmer of hope.

They are eight points behind their fourth placed rivals but a victory at Burnley will, with four games remaining, put some pressure on Spurs.

For Chelsea, and in particular Antonio Conte, this game feels significant. It is difficult to view this season as anything other than a disappointment. But a late, unlikely surge into the top four would change the atmosphere of gloom at Stamford Bridge.

To achieve that, Chelsea will need to win at Turf Moor on Thursday evening. It is not an enviable task: Burnley have won five successive Premier League games and are themselves only eight points behind Conte's side.

Here are three key battles that could decide the game: