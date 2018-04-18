header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

18 Apr 2018

Burnley vs Chelsea: 3 Key Battles

Burnley vs Chelsea: 3 Key Battles

Ahead of Chelsea's trip to Burnley on Thursday evening, RealSport look at three of the game's key battles.

Jump To

(Photo credit: Aleksandr Osipov)

Tottenham's draw against Brighton on Wednesday night gave Chelsea a glimmer of hope. 

They are eight points behind their fourth placed rivals but a victory at Burnley will, with four games remaining, put some pressure on Spurs.

For Chelsea, and in particular Antonio Conte, this game feels significant. It is difficult to view this season as anything other than a disappointment. But a late, unlikely surge into the top four would change the atmosphere of gloom at Stamford Bridge.

To achieve that, Chelsea will need to win at Turf Moor on Thursday evening. It is not an enviable task: Burnley have won five successive Premier League games and are themselves only eight points behind Conte's side.

Here are three key battles that could decide the game:

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy