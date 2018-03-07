Buffalo Sabres: Reasons to be optimistic for the 2018/19 NHL season

(Photo credit: Grilled Cheese Images)

This time of the year is not good for hockey fans if your team is languishing at the bottom of their division with no hope of making the playoffs. We all start in October hoping our teams can make the Spring Dance - but it soon becomes obvious which teams have what it takes to compete and which teams do not.

Buffalo has some of the best fans in the NHL, their building is full every night despite the fact that they have enjoyed virtually no success since making the playoffs in 2011.

So why should the long suffering Sabres fans expect their team to be better next season?