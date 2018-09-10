header decal
10 Sep 2018

Brisbane Broncos vs St George Illawarra Dragons: Five things we learned

The Dragons have silenced their critics with a 48-18 rout of the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium.

The Dragons have defied their poor recent form with a 48-18 rout of the Broncos at the Cauldron. The win ensures that they remain in the finals, while ending the final campaign of the Broncos. Halfback Ben Hunt played a starring role in guiding his side to victory over his former team. 

Moreover, Dragons second-rower Tariq Sims won the battle with his brother, Broncos forward Korbin Sims, securing a well-deserved hat-trick of tries by halftime. In addition, the Saints broke through for their first win in Brisbane since 2009. Conversely, legendary Broncos forward Sam Thaiday saw his very successful career end on a sour note, in what proved to be his final match before his retirement. 

Here are five things we learned from the match:

