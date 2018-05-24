header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

24 May 2018

Brisbane Broncos vs Parramatta Eels: Five things we learned

Brisbane Broncos vs Parramatta Eels: Five things we learned

The Broncos celebrated Wayne Bennett's 800th game in style as the Eels sunk to a new low in an 18-10 loss at Suncorp Stadium. Here's what we learned.

Jump To

While the cloud of Craig Bellamy loomed large over the fixture last night, the Broncos were able to put their dysfunctional 2018 campaign at least temporarily back on track with an 18-10 win at home against a woeful Parramatta Eels outfit.

The Eels had no real answers and were only able to cross the stripe once, courtesy of a 52nd minute George Jennings four-pointer on a night when their season slipped from bad to worse.

It was another strong night for Brisbane rookie Jamayne Isaako though. The winger scored one of only two tries for Brisbane and manage to pilot over four goals from the kicking tee.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy