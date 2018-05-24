Brisbane Broncos vs Parramatta Eels: Five things we learned

While the cloud of Craig Bellamy loomed large over the fixture last night, the Broncos were able to put their dysfunctional 2018 campaign at least temporarily back on track with an 18-10 win at home against a woeful Parramatta Eels outfit.

The Eels had no real answers and were only able to cross the stripe once, courtesy of a 52nd minute George Jennings four-pointer on a night when their season slipped from bad to worse.

It was another strong night for Brisbane rookie Jamayne Isaako though. The winger scored one of only two tries for Brisbane and manage to pilot over four goals from the kicking tee.