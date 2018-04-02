In what has been a round of rugby league upset results, the Gold Coast Titans continued the aforementioned trend with an upset and well deserved 26-14 victory over a very disappointing Brisbane Broncos side in the second of the matches to be played on Easter Sunday. This means that this is one of the rare time that the Titans have secured victory over big brother in the South-East Queensland derby.
02 Apr 2018
Brisbane Broncos vs Gold Coast Titans: Five things we learned
The round of upsets has continued this Easter weekend with the Titans bouncing back from their hammering last week, with an upset victory over the Broncos at Lang Park.
