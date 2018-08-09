header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

09 Aug 2018

Brighton: 4 reasons why the Seagulls have won the transfer window

Brighton: 4 reasons why the Seagulls have won the transfer window

Although money is flying around at the top of the league, Brighton have quietly gone about their business with impressive results.

Jump To

Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

﻿When Chris Hughton brought Brighton into the Premier League, no one expected them to still be in there by the time the next season rolled around and yet here we are. A 15th-place finish later and the Seagulls are going into the new season as a Premier League side.

Much of this is down to the capacity of Hughton to build a team that is greater than the sum of his parts. But the ability to be a good manager is about more than just making do with what you have; you must also be able to build an outfit that can adapt to the ever-changing environment of the league you find yourself in.

In this regard, Hughton has also impressed, bringing in a number of signings who improve his squad but who didn't break the bank.

Here's four reasons why Brighton have won the summer transfer window:

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy