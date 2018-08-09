Brighton: 4 reasons why the Seagulls have won the transfer window

Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

﻿When Chris Hughton brought Brighton into the Premier League, no one expected them to still be in there by the time the next season rolled around and yet here we are. A 15th-place finish later and the Seagulls are going into the new season as a Premier League side.

Much of this is down to the capacity of Hughton to build a team that is greater than the sum of his parts. But the ability to be a good manager is about more than just making do with what you have; you must also be able to build an outfit that can adapt to the ever-changing environment of the league you find yourself in.

In this regard, Hughton has also impressed, bringing in a number of signings who improve his squad but who didn't break the bank.

Here's four reasons why Brighton have won the summer transfer window: