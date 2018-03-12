Bournemouth 1-4 Tottenham: 5 things we learned

On Sunday, Spurs extended their unbeaten league run to 12 matches after scoring four past Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth.

It was not all fun and games in the park, though: Harry Kane limped off injured in the first half and Spurs went a goal down.

Having dropped out of the Champions League after falling to a 2-1 defeat in Wembley last week, Spurs fans will have been worrying that they were about to enter a slump period.

However, a Son Heung-min brace and goals from Dele Alli and Serge Aurier helped the north London club to three points.

Here are five things we learned from the game.