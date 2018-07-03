Belgium 3-2 Japan: 5 things we learned as Chadli stuns the Blue Samurai

REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Just when a quiet night looked to be unfolding, the World Cup gained yet another game of high drama. An intriguing first half gave hints of potential, but this exploded into life after the break as five goals filled the final 45 minutes.

Belgium entered the match as overwhelming favourites, but they were left to battle back from a two-goal deficit after strikes from Genki Haraguchi and Takashi Inui.

Japan more than played their part in the game, though they were left with little more than heartbreak as the last dice rolled against them, with Nacer Chadli finishing a slick counter-attack in the very last play of the game.

But while the Red Devils survived an almighty scare in cutting down the Samurai Blue, what did we learn ahead of their mouthwatering quarter-final meeting with Brazil?