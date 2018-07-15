header decal
15 Jul 2018

Belgium 2-0 England: 5 things we learned

For the second time at this World Cup Belgium defeated England this time in an entertaining third-place play-off in St. Petersburg.

Reuters/LEE SMITH

Belgium notched their best-ever World Cup finish with a 2-0 victory over England for third place on Saturday at Saint Petersburg Stadium.

In a rematch of their Group G finale last month in which Belgium won 1-0, Roberto Martinez's side got a Thomas Meunier goal in the fourth minute and an 82nd-minute score from Eden Hazard. The latter put away a Three Lions' side that threatened often in the second half after the Red Devils controlled the first.

Though both sides could have dialed down the effort and passion after their World Cup title runs ended in disappointment earlier this week, there seemed no lack in energy from either team. While Belgium's "golden generation" can take solace in its best performance at the World Cup, the youthful English also can be proud by matching their second-most successful tournament finish.

