Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid: 5 things to look forward to

Real Madrid are looking to win an unprecedented third Champions League in a row but Bayern Munich stand in their way of making the final in Kyiv.

Last season, Real Madrid became the first team to retain the trophy since Arrigo Sacchi's Milan in 1990 and the only one in the current format.

Interestingly enough, the last club to win it three times in a row was the legendary Bayern Munich team of the 70s with Franz Beckenbauer, Uli Hoeneß, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Gerd Muller.

This is a repeat of last year's quarter-final in which Real Madrid came out on top after scoring three goals in extra time, with controversial refereeing decisions hard to stomach for the Bavarians.

Robert Lewandowski and Mats Hummels weren't fit for the first leg last time but are both fresh and fully fit this time. Kingsley Coman and Arturo Vidal are unavailable for this one. Manuel Neuer is also not ready to return just yet.

The only injury concern for Real Madrid is defensive utility man Nacho Hernandez.﻿

Here are five things to look forward to: