Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics: Lineups, preview & prediction 4/8/18

Kyrie Irving is out for the postseason, Gordon Hayward has barely played this season and Marcus Smart's timetable for a return from a thumb injury is still unknown. The Celtics (54-25), though, are locked into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference after Toronto clinched both the Atlantic Division and home-court advantage until the NBA Finals and coming off a 111-104 victory over Chicago on Friday night.

Jaylen Brown scored a career-high 32 points, hitting seven of ten from 3-point range, and Greg Monroe recorded his first career triple-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds and ten assists off the bench. Jabari Bird, who entered the game with five points in nine previous games this season, tripled that amount with 15 in a season-best 24 minutes.

Atlanta (23-57) assured themselves of avoiding their first 60-loss season since a franchise-worst 13-69 mark in 2004/05 by upending Washington 103-97 on the road Friday night. Taurean Prince scored 23 points and rookie Tyler Dorsey added a season-best 22 for the Hawks, who won for just the seventh time on the road.

The Hawks have not won back-to-back road games since a five-game run from January 4-16, 2017, while Boston are trying to complete their first season sweep of the series since 2008/09.

﻿

﻿