At least we can dream: Rumored fights we would love to see in 2018

(Photo Credit: TBMNY)

It is a bit of a dark week in the fighting world with no major organizations holding events. Despite the lack of action, rumors and call-outs continue to swirl and pile up. Now, obviously well over 50 percent of rumored fights never come to fruition, but we really hope that these do.

Some of the greatest fighters in the world have been on the shelf for way too long. Will Georges St-Pierre or Jon Jones ever fight again? Who knows!? Here is a list of pure speculation and fantasizing to hold you over until next week when the fighting resumes.

﻿﻿