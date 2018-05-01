Arsenal: Zeljko Buvac is a good fit for the club

(Photo credit: Reuters/Craig Brough)

After announcing that he was taking time away from the Merseyside club yesterday, Liverpool's assistant manager Zeljko Buvac has emerged as a surprise candidate for the Arsenal job today.

Bosnian outlet Pravda BL broke the news early on Tuesday morning that Buvac is now being considered a potential successor to Arsene Wenger who is set to step down from his role at the club at the end of the season.

Yet although this sort of managerial appointment comes very much from the left field, there are a number of indications that might suggest it might work for both Buvac and the club.

Here are some reasons why: