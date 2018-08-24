Arsenal vs West Ham: Three things Pellegrini must do to upset Emery's side

Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Although they may have broke the bank this summer, West Ham just can't get going this season. Even with the addition of former Premier League-winning manager Manuel Pellegrini, there are still several questions about their ability to defend.

A 4-0 loss to Liverpool on the opening weekend, coupled with throwing away a 1-0 lead at half-time against Bournemouth on Saturday, the Hammers are still to pick up their first point of the new season. With some of their big-name arrivals failing to gel, the London Stadium can be an unforgiving place and Pellegrini must make changes to help turn the morale around.

Making the trip across London to the Emirates this weekend, West Ham face another stern test. Although Arsenal are in a similar position to their guests and without a point to their name, new boss Unai Emery must feel Saturday is a chance to get their season going.

While Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alex Iwobi, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan were particularly wasteful in front of goal, Arsenal will know they could have left Stamford Bridge on the right side of a 3-2 win on another day.

Once again playing the role of the underdog, here are three things Pellegrini must do if he stands any chance of defying the odds: