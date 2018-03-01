Arsenal vs Manchester City: 3 key battles

(Photo credit: DAVID HOLT)

On last Sunday's showing, the re-run of Arsenal vs Manchester City will be looked forward to more by fans from Manchester than London.

Losing 3-0 to a Manchester City side riddled with injury and suspension was hardly a good look for Arsene Wenger who seems determined to end his tenure at the club with a whimper rather than a bang.

Still, a new week brings a new game and, with a number of different personnel available for each manager, this game could have something of a different tenor to the Carabao Cup final.

For Manchester City, the absence of Fernandinho to injury will be felt most keenly. With Fabian Delph suspended, the only real solution to this conundrum seems to be the insertion of Ilkay Gundogan in a slightly deeper position.

Arsenal, on the other hand, will have a more positive outlook going into the game: Henrikh Mkhitaryan returning to the team after having been cup-tied at the weekend.

Arsene Wenger will be keenly aware that a loss here will signal a top-four finish as a near-impossible task going into the closing stages of the season so, for him, the Europa League may be all or nothing.

Here are three key battles which could determine the outcome of Thursday's game: