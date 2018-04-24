Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid: 3 Key Battles

(Photo credit: bvarem)

For Arsene Wenger, the Europa League represents a chance to leave Arsenal on a high. Success in the competition would be a fitting end to his 22-year tenure.

But it will not be easy. Standing in the way are Atletico Madrid: regulars in the latter stages of the Champions League in recent years, imperious defensively and a side that play in a manner likely to be anathema to this fluid but often fragile Arsenal team.

The first leg, at the Emirates on Thursday evening, will be crucial. Arsenal will know the importance of taking a lead to Madrid. They will be aware, too, of the need to prevent away goals.

Here are three key battles that could decide the game.