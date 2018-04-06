header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

06 Apr 2018

Arsenal v CSKA Moscow: 5 things we learned

Arsenal v CSKA Moscow: 5 things we learned

A dominant Arenal performance saw CSKA Moscow put to the sword, with goals from Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette helping Arsene Wenger's men to victory.

Jump To

Alexandre Lacazette and Aaron Ramsey scored two goals each as the Gunners hit four in 26 minutes before half-time.

Arsenal were unable to add to their tally in the second half but they will head to Russia's capital for the second leg next Thursday with a commanding lead.

It was the dream return from injury for Lacazette, who duly helped his side all but confirm their place in the Europa League semi-finals as Arsenal's quest for Champions League qualification intensifies.

Here are five things RealSport learned from the game:

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy