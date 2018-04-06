Arsenal v CSKA Moscow: 5 things we learned

Alexandre Lacazette and Aaron Ramsey scored two goals each as the Gunners hit four in 26 minutes before half-time.

Arsenal were unable to add to their tally in the second half but they will head to Russia's capital for the second leg next Thursday with a commanding lead.

It was the dream return from injury for Lacazette, who duly helped his side all but confirm their place in the Europa League semi-finals as Arsenal's quest for Champions League qualification intensifies.

Here are five things RealSport learned from the game: