Arsenal: Three changes Unai Emery should make to win first Premier League game

When the Premier League calendar was officially unveiled, many predicted it would be a tough start of the season for Arsenal. A clash with the defending champions and a trip to Stamford Bridge a week after are fixtures any of the top six would struggle with. The sceptics were vindicated and the Gunners indeed lost their opening two games for the first time since 1992/93.

Mixed feelings ensued, however, as, on the one hand, Arsenal seemed to be more vigorous on the pitch, pressing the opponent harder and passing the ball more effectively. Conversely, the same defensive mistakes underpinned each performance, while an imbalanced midfield gave the impression that not much is yet to change since Arsene Wenger's departure.

Despite being left scratching his head over Arsenal's optimal starting XI, the Spaniard has shown a ruthless streak, dropping Aaron Ramsey after the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City, while Mesut Ozil was substituted against Chelsea with the scores still level.

Even though Arsenal now face West Ham — who have been the biggest disappointment in the Premier League so far — underestimating the opponent is the last thing the Gunners can afford to do while in searching for their first league points this season.

Here are three ways Emery can shuffle his team to help Arsenal earn their first Premier League victory.