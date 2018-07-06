Arsenal: Keeping Aaron Ramsey is key to their success next season

(Photo credit: Ronnie Macdonald)

The Daily Star are reporting that Arsenal are considering the sale of Aaron Ramsey to help facilitate a move for Andre Gomes of Barcelona.

Wales star, Ramsey, has been one of the shining lights for Arsenal over the last few seasons and last season he netted 11 goals are Arsenal as they stuttered to a sixth-place finish.

But selling the 27-year-old would be a silly move for Arsenal.

Goalscoring

Ramsey has had a rather mixed career at Arsenal with injuries and inconsistent play marring his spell at the club.

Since joining the club in 2008 he has played over 300 games and scored just under 60 goals.

However, when Ramsey has had a consistent run of form in the squad, he has been a superb goalscoring midfielder.

In 2013/14 he netted 16 goals for Arsenal in just 34 appearances. Even this past season he had one in three record for the Gunners.

Arsenal would need to find those extra goals from somewhere and without a readymade replacement, they would be silly to sell.

What is his value?

It is difficult to put a value on Ramsey because of his injury record and inconsistent play.

When he is fit and firing, he is one of the best central midfielders in the Premier League who can contribute effectively in all areas of the pitch.

However, he has never played a full 38 Premier League games and has only played over 30 league games in a season once since the 2012/13 season.

If you could rely on Ramsey to contribute regularly, then there is no doubt that his value would be in the region of £50 million. But his injury record will surely put a question mark over his head and lower the potential fee that Arsenal receive.

In fact, Unai Emery may look to move Ramsey on because of his injury record. Arsenal may have to accept a far lower price for him if they are to sell.

Is he likely to leave?

Would Unai Emery want to rock the boat this much so early into his Arsenal tenure? Ramsey is a player loved by the fans and he has been part of the furniture at Arsenal for nearly a decade.

His skills and qualities certainly outweigh his inability to play consistently for the Gunners. At the age of 27 too, he has at least a few more years of his peak playing time.

If Arsenal were offered a silly price, then of course they should consider selling him. But moving him on for a fee less than £30 million would be ludicrous in this market because Ramsey has the potential to be a 20-goal midfielder if he can stay fully fit.

The fact is, selling a player like Ramsey to bring in Andre Gomes from Barcelona seems like a silly move as one proven player would be replaced by a largely unproven player who had a bad season.

Emery would be foolish to move Ramsey on - especially after losing Jack Wilshere for nothing already this transfer window.

Would you sell Ramsey if you were Arsenal? Let us know in the comments below.