10 Apr 2018

Arsenal? Atletico Madrid? Who are the favourites to win this year's Europa League?

At the halfway stage of the quarter-finals, we now have a good idea which of the current eight sides in the Europa League will progress into the final four.

(Photo credit - Ronnie Macdonald)

The home sides dominated the first legs of the Europa League quarterfinals as they all took aggregate leads heading into this week's second legs. 

Unlike the last edition of the competition, there is a real pedigree of club at this point of the tournament with a number of big sides dropping out of the Champions League into the second-tier of European competition.

Despite struggling in the Premier League, Arsenal have sailed through the tournament thus far, making the Europa League the best chance that Arsene Wenger has to see his side in the Champions League next season.

After a disappointing Champions League group stage, Atletico Madrid have turned things around since the return of Diego Costa in January and are now many punters favourites to win the tournament overall.

Read below to see how RealSport assessed the performances of the quarterfinalists and rank their chances as the semifinals loom:

