Arsenal 5-1 Everton: 5 things we learned

Catharsis. That’s what Arsenal’s 5-1 rout over Everton felt like on Saturday.

Under the floodlights at the Emirates Stadium, Arsene Wenger’s side conjured a performance that warmed the hearts of even their most cynical fans.

Three goals down inside twenty minutes, Sam Allardyce’s team were powerless to resist, pulverized by a wave of red bombers and a reinvigorated frontline.

With a goal from debutant Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and three assists from newly-arrived Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Arsene Wenger seems to have achieved the unthinkable and secured a better starting lineup than he began the season with.

In a game that gave Arsenal renewed hope for the season, then, here are five things we learned.