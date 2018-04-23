header decal
23 Apr 2018

Arsenal 4-1 West Ham: 5 things we learned

Arsenal marked the announcement of Arsene Wenger's imminent departure with a convincing win over West Ham at the Emirates.

The focus was, inevitably, on Arsene Wenger. Just two days earlier the Frenchman had announced his decision to leave Arsenal, after 22 years in charge, at the end of the season.

And on Sunday, against West Ham, his players responded. With the scores level at 1-1 until the 81st minute, the Gunners raised their game and saw off their London rivals.

It felt like they had to win this. It feels, too, like they need a strong end to the season, to ensure that Wenger departs with a feeling of positivity around the club.

Victory against West Ham was a good start to the end of Wenger's tenure. Thursday's Europa League semifinal against Atletico Madrid will represent a sterner test, but there was a feeling of contentment at the final whistle on Sunday.

Here are five things we learned as West Ham fell to defeat in North London.

